Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.07

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOPKY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.22) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

About Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

