Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 41.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

