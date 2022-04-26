Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Shares Up 1.4%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 220,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 155,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.