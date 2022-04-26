Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Shares Up 1.4%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 220,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 155,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.