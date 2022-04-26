Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €805.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €805.00 ($865.59) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($838.71) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($747.31) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($844.09) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €772.54 ($830.69).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €506.20 ($544.30) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €580.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €642.49. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

