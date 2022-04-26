Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,413 shares of company stock worth $231,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.80. 141,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.52 and a beta of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -331.18%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

