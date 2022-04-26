Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. 4,327,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,714. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.