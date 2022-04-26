Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

