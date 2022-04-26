JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.62

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 3409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get JSR alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.57.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.