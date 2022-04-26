JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.62

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 3409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.57.

About JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

