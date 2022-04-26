Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 15,302 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.18. 3,622,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

