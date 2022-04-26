Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 15,302 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KMB stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.18. 3,622,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
KMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.