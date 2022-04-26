Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.86) price target on Metro in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.14) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.97) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.10 ($10.86).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.85 ($9.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.59 and its 200 day moving average is €10.07. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a twelve month high of €12.30 ($13.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

