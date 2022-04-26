Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.31. 780,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

