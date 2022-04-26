iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

