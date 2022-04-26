iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after acquiring an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. 4,018,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,831. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

