Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 45,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 101,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

