Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 45,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 101,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.08.
Inventus Mining Company Profile (CVE:IVS)
