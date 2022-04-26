InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of research firms have commented on IIPZF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.33.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

