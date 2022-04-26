International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.82. 1,199,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,550. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

