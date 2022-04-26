Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Infosys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Infosys by 1,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Infosys by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246,401. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

