India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Shares Down 3.4%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104.32 ($1.33). 132,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 203,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.38).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.61. The company has a market cap of £100.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.81.

In other news, insider Lynne Duquemin bought 9,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,043.50 ($12,800.79).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

