IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.50 and last traded at $161.50. Approximately 39 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.19.

A number of analysts have commented on IMDZF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IMCD from €160.00 ($172.04) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMCD from €166.00 ($178.49) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of IMCD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

