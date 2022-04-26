Illuvium (ILV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.30 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $308.19 million and approximately $22.30 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $473.51 or 0.01237251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

