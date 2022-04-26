H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 1,931,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

