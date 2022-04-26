Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Announces Dividend of GBX 20

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:HONY traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 930 ($11.85). The stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,673. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 810 ($10.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 995 ($12.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 898.
Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
