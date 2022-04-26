Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Announces Dividend of GBX 20

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HONY traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 930 ($11.85). The stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,673. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 810 ($10.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 995 ($12.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 898.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

