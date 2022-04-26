Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

HLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

