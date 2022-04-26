HilleVax, Inc. Plans $175 Million IPO for April 29th (HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc. (HLVX) is planning to raise $175 million in an initial public offering on Friday, April 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,300,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

HilleVax, Inc. has a market cap of $513.2 million.

J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

HilleVax, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Our initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. It is estimated that norovirus causes nearly 700 million cases of illness and more than 200,000 deaths worldwide per year, as well as significant additional economic and social burden. To date, HIL-214 has been studied in nine clinical trials conducted by Takeda Vaccines, Inc. (Takeda) and its predecessor, LigoCyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LigoCyte), which collectively generated safety data from more than 4,500 subjects and immunogenicity, or the ability of the vaccine to provoke an immune response, data from more than 2,200 subjects, including safety and immunogenicity data from more than 800 pediatric subjects. A randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b field efficacy trial enrolled 4,712 adult subjects, and HIL-214 was well tolerated and demonstrated clinical proof of concept in preventing moderate-to-severe cases of AGE from norovirus infection. In September 2021, an open investigational new drug application (IND) was transferred to us from Takeda, under which we plan to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial in the second quarter of 2022 to evaluate the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of HIL-214 in infants. We expect to report interim safety data from this trial for the first 200 subjects in the second half of 2022, interim immunogenicity data for the first 200 subjects in the first half of 2023, and top-line data in the second half of 2023. We believe HIL-214 has the potential to be the first ever vaccine approved for norovirus-related illness and that it will help grow HilleVax into a leading global vaccines company. We are founded on the legacies of leading vaccine developers who inspire us to build a company to benefit human health on a global scale. Our late co-founder, Dr. Tadataka “Tachi” Yamada, championed vaccines as a powerful means to address health inequities and equalize opportunity for people around the world. As the former Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda Pharmaceuticals), Tachi helped establish Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ vaccine pipeline, which included the most advanced norovirus vaccine candidate in clinical development. Through his most recent role as a venture partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners (Frazier), he helped Frazier and Takeda Pharmaceuticals launch their third collaboration, HilleVax, to continue the development of this novel norovirus vaccine candidate, HIL-214 (formerly TAK-214). At HilleVax, we aim to continue Tachi’s mission of improving global health with a sense of urgency by always putting patients first. Our work, and our company name itself, is also inspired by Dr. Maurice Hilleman. Dr. Hilleman is considered by many to be the father of modern vaccines. He developed many of the vaccines that are routinely recommended for children today. By the end of his career, Dr. Hilleman had played a key role in developing more than forty vaccines, including those for the flu, chickenpox, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, pneumococcus, meningococcus, measles, mumps, rubella, and other diseases. These vaccines are estimated to save millions of lives every year. We are honored that his daughter, Jeri Hilleman, serves on our Board of Directors. We aim to have a global impact on human health and believe the best way to achieve this goal is by developing novel vaccines for severe and life-threatening diseases. HIL-214 is our foundational vaccine candidate from which we are building our company. We are honored to continue Dr. Yamada’s and Dr. Hilleman’s legacies through the further development of HIL-214 and other potential vaccine candidates. (Note: Hillevax filed its IPO terms in an S-1/A dated April 25, 2022: 10.294 million shares at $16 to $18 to raise $175 million. Hillevax, Inc. filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC in October 2021, following up with its S-1 filing on April 6, 2022.) “.

HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2020 and has 31 employees. The company is located at 75 State Street, Suite 100 – #9995 Boston, Massachusetts 02109 and can be reached via phone at (617) 213-5054 or on the web at http://www.hillevax.com/.

