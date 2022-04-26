Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Hexcel also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,549,000 after purchasing an additional 195,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $9,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

