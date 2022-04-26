Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.