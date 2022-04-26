Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 10% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. 8,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,819,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

