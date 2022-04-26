Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 3194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.