Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 3194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.
The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.
In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
