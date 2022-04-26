Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00174219 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00035296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00382879 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.