Handshake 1-Day Volume Tops $399,648.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $63.91 million and approximately $399,648.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,565.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.25 or 0.07430611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00258601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.16 or 0.00779383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.55 or 0.00632434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00083364 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00405344 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 485,354,086 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

