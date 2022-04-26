Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0009

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $142,989.82 and $73,588.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

