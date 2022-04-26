GNY Reaches One Day Volume of $9,701.00 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. GNY has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $9,701.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

