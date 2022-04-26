Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up to $21.90

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $22.42. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 1,622 shares trading hands.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600,857 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 524,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

