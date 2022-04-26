Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 864,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.