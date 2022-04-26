Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,775.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

GVDNY stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. 31,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

