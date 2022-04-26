GeoDB (GEO) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (GEO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $486,498.24 and $50.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00032960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00103551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 337,210,082 coins and its circulating supply is 52,810,523 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars.

