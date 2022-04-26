Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $9.44. 983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.27%.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.