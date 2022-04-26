Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 5.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.86 and last traded at C$15.03. 43,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 697,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.83.
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59.
About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
See Also
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.