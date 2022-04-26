Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 5.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.86 and last traded at C$15.03. 43,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 697,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.83.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$91,832.94. Also, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$634,315.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares in the company, valued at C$2,229,409.53. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,399.

About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

