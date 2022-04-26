Fuse Network Price Down 7.4% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $17.42 million and $954,192.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.10 or 0.07374239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

