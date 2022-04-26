Function X (FX) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $200.91 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,499.40 or 0.99803270 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00054217 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00024348 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001762 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007292 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
