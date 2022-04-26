Function X (FX) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $200.91 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,499.40 or 0.99803270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001762 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.