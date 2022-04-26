Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

FELE stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171,113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

