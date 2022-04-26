Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171,113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.