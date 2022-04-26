Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives $6.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.63. 7,794,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,376. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

