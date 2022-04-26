Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$0.08 at ATB Capital

Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$0.10 to C$0.08 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Flowr stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Flowr has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

