Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $5.25 on Major Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $64.97 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00013668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.89 or 0.07372448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,363,021,461 coins and its circulating supply is 361,521,462 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

