Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of FLXS opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 2,133 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,332 shares of company stock worth $544,486. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

