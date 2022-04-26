Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.50.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

FIVE stock traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,040. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.19. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

