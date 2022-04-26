First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading 1.9% Higher

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.10 and last traded at $108.07. 51,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 106,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.