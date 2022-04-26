First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,031 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $890,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.98. 949,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,718,336. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.65 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.04.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

