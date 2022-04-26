First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $35,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,579. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

